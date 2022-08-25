Poco is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone in India soon. The company on Wednesday teased the handset through a social media post without revealing the moniker. The upcoming device is being speculated to be the Poco M5. Now, another model, Poco M5s has allegedly bagged TUV Rheinland certification, pretty much confirming its arrival. The purported Poco M5 was previously spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website as well. The Poco M5 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted the screenshots of the alleged listing of Poco M5s on the TUV Rheinland certification site. The handset was spotted with model number 2207117BPG. As per the leak, the certification was issued for the handset on July 15. The screenshots, however, don't suggest any specifications of the device.

Recently, Poco officially teased a smartphone in India via Twitter without revealing its exact moniker. The upcoming device is being speculated to be the Poco M5. The teaser poster shared by the company with term “G99” suggests that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The rumoured Poco M5 could offer 4G connectivity and is said to be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India.

The Poco M5 is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. It could get a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support. The smartphone has also visited the NBTC certification site in Thailand with the model number 22071219CG. The handset is said to launch in India in early September.

Poco has not officially shared any details about the launch of the Poco M5 and Poco M5s yet. So, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.