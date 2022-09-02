Technology News
  Poco M5s Confirmed to Sport 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup, Claimed to Be "The Lightest Poco Ever"

Poco M5s Confirmed to Sport 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup, Claimed to Be “The Lightest Poco Ever”

Poco M5s is set to launch globally on September 5, alongside Poco M5.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 17:58 IST
Poco M5s Confirmed to Sport 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup, Claimed to Be “The Lightest Poco Ever”

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Poco M5s renders suggest that it could sport a hole-punch cutout on the display

Highlights
  • Poco M5s purported renders were recently leaked
  • The Poco M5 is said to be pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Poco is yet to confirm other specifications of the phones

Poco M5s will sport a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, the company confirmed today. Poco has also teased the upcoming smartphone to be “the lightest Poco ever”. The company has already announced that the Poco M5s will launch globally on September 5, alongside Poco M5. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to reveal other specifications and pricing details of the Poco M5s. Renders of both the smartphones had recently leaked online. Along with the purported renders, the expected pricing and colour options of the phones were also shared.

On Friday, the Beijing-based smartphone brand took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming Poco M5s will feature a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. In another post, the company claims that the handset will be “the lightest Poco ever”. The expected price, specifications, and alleged renders of the Poco M5s and Poco M5 were recently leaked online.

Poco M5s, Poco M5 price, availability (expected)

Poco M5s and Poco M5 are set to launch globally on September 5. The launch event will be livestreamed via Poco Global's official YouTube channel.

As per a recent report, Poco M5s is said to be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the 64GB storage variant, and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 128GB storage variant. It is said to be offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

The Poco M5 will reportedly launch with a price tag of EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 64GB variant, and EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the top-end variant with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone could be available in Black, Green, and Yellow colour options.

Poco M5s, Poco M5 specifications (expected)

Poco M5s, as mentioned above, is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The purported renders of the smartphone suggest that it could sport a hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. On the other hand, the Poco M5 renders hint that it could get a triple rear camera setup, and a water-drop style notch to house the selfie camera on screen. Poco M5 was recently teased with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

According to a recent report, the Poco M5 will be a 4G handset. It is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone could sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support. The phone reportedly supports Bluetooth v5 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Smartwatches With Over 150 Sports Modes, GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
Redmi A1 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Teased to Feature 'Clean Android' Experience: Details

