Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M5 With 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M5's price in India begins at Rs. 12,499.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 17:51 IST
Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M5's display offers 30Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates based on the type of content streaming

Highlights
  • Poco M5 comes in three colour options
  • It has a waterdrop-style notch display
  • There is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor on the Poco M5

Poco M5 was launched in India on Monday. The new Poco M-series phone comes with a water-drop style notch display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Poco M5 packs up to 6GB of RAM and flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Other key highlights of the smartphone include up to 90Hz refresh rate display, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and up to 128GB of storage. The phone packs a Turbo RAM feature that virtually expands the built-in RAM by utilising the onboard storage. The Poco M5 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco M5 price in India, availability

Price of the Poco M5 has been set at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 14,499. It is offered in Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

In terms of availability, the Poco M5 will go on sale from September 13 through Flipkart. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, customers purchasing the device with ICICI and Axis Bank cards can avail a flat discount of Rs. 1,500. Poco has also promised to offer a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and six months of free screen protection.

Poco M5 specifications

The Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 90Hz. The display offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, DCI-P3 color gamut, and has a waterdrop-style notch cutout to house the selfie shooter. Additionally, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. As mentioned, the new Poco M-series phone is powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also includes a Turbo RAM feature that allows users to expand the RAM beyond 6GB using the inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Poco M5 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Poco M5 offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Connectivity options on the Poco M5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco has a packed 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of playtime on a single charge.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco M5

Poco M5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M5, Poco M5 Price in India, Poco M5 Specifications, Poco, Poco M Series
Wikipedia Executives Summoned by MeitY, Government Slams Vandalism of Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Page

Related Stories

Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  4. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  6. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  8. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator; Apple to Push for eSIM
  10. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Looking to Design, Build New Reusable Rocket for Global Market, ISRO Chairman Says
  2. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for September 14; Confirmed to Sport 120Hz Display: All Details
  3. Apple Watch Pro Leaked CAD Renders Suggest Extra Buttons on Both Sides: Report
  4. FIFA NFT Platform Announced for Football-Themed Digital Collectibles Ahead of Qatar World Cup
  5. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Wikipedia Executives Summoned by MeitY, Government Slams Vandalism of Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Page
  8. SharkBot Malware Targeting Banking, Crypto Apps Resurfaces on Google Play Store: All Details
  9. Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set for September 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Teased
  10. Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Video Ahead of September 8 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.