Poco M5 was launched in India on Monday. The new Poco M-series phone comes with a water-drop style notch display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Poco M5 packs up to 6GB of RAM and flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Other key highlights of the smartphone include up to 90Hz refresh rate display, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and up to 128GB of storage. The phone packs a Turbo RAM feature that virtually expands the built-in RAM by utilising the onboard storage. The Poco M5 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco M5 price in India, availability

Price of the Poco M5 has been set at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 14,499. It is offered in Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

In terms of availability, the Poco M5 will go on sale from September 13 through Flipkart. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, customers purchasing the device with ICICI and Axis Bank cards can avail a flat discount of Rs. 1,500. Poco has also promised to offer a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and six months of free screen protection.

Poco M5 specifications

The Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 90Hz. The display offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, DCI-P3 color gamut, and has a waterdrop-style notch cutout to house the selfie shooter. Additionally, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. As mentioned, the new Poco M-series phone is powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also includes a Turbo RAM feature that allows users to expand the RAM beyond 6GB using the inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Poco M5 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Poco M5 offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Connectivity options on the Poco M5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco has a packed 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of playtime on a single charge.