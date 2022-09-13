Poco M5 launched in India last week and will go on sale in the country for the first time today at 1pm IST as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. This affordable handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop style notch for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, this Poco smartphone packs an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Poco M5 price in India, availability

The Poco M5 will go on sale in India for the first time at 1pm IST via Flipkart as part of its Big Billion Days 2022 sale. It offers two configuration options — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage — priced at Rs. 12,499 and 14,499, respectively. This new Poco smartphone comes in Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

During the Big Billion Days 2022 sale, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail of a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500. It also offers a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming services with the Poco M5. In addition, the available exchange offer can lower the price of this smartphone by up to Rs. 11,850.

Poco M5 specifications, features

This new smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with variable refresh rate support from 30Hz to 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display features a waterdrop style notch and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Poco M5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Poco M5 also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging and is claimed to offer two days of backup per charge. It is a 5G handset that also features Bluetooth v5, an Infrared (IR) blaster, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

