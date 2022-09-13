Technology News
Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications

Poco M5 is a 5G handset powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 10:56 IST


Photo Credit: Poco

The Poco M5 sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen

Highlights
  • Poco M5 comes in Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, Power Black colours
  • This smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support
  • The Poco M5 features USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack

Poco M5 launched in India last week and will go on sale in the country for the first time today at 1pm IST as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. This affordable handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop style notch for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, this Poco smartphone packs an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Poco M5 price in India, availability

The Poco M5 will go on sale in India for the first time at 1pm IST via Flipkart as part of its Big Billion Days 2022 sale. It offers two configuration options — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage — priced at Rs. 12,499 and 14,499, respectively. This new Poco smartphone comes in Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

During the Big Billion Days 2022 sale, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail of a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500. It also offers a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming services with the Poco M5. In addition, the available exchange offer can lower the price of this smartphone by up to Rs. 11,850.

Poco M5 specifications, features

This new smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with variable refresh rate support from 30Hz to 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display features a waterdrop style notch and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Poco M5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Poco M5 also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging and is claimed to offer two days of backup per charge. It is a 5G handset that also features Bluetooth v5, an Infrared (IR) blaster, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M5

Poco M5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
