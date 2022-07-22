Technology News
Poco M5 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch in India Soon: Report

Poco M5 series is expected to feature two smartphones.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 22 July 2022 16:49 IST
Poco M5 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch in India Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Poco

The IMEI listing reportedly confirmed the Poco M5 moniker

Highlights
  • Poco M5s is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S
  • The smartphone was also spotted on BIS India database
  • It is said to feature three storage options

Poco M5 series is reportedly going to launch in India soon as one of the smartphone in the series has been spotted on multiple certifications websites. The smartphone has been spotted on the IMEI, US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) database. The IMEI listing of the smartphone has reportedly confirmed the Poco M5 moniker. There are said to be at least two smartphones in the M5 series. One of the smartphones could be called Poco M5s, which will reportedly be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone Poco is expected to launch the M5 series soon in India as the smartphone has been spotted on the US FCC, IMEI, BIS India, and IMDA Singapore certification database. The IMEI database listing reportedly confirmed the moniker. Poco M5 is expected to run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box, as per the US FCC listing of the phone. It is likely to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi as well.

The report also said that the rumoured M5 series can feature two smartphones. One of these smartphones is could be named Poco M5s, which is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S. The two handsets were reportedly spotted with the model numbers 22071219CG and 22071219CI. As per the report, the Poco M5s could launch in three storage options. These storage configurations are said to be 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage. It is expected to debut in a Blue colour option.

Poco M5s specifications (expected)

Since, Poco M5s is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S, we can look at the specifications of the latter in order to get some idea of what the former could offer. To recall, Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May last year. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 1,110 nits of peak brightness, SGS low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Redmi Note 10S is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It features 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. For optics, it features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Note 10S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco M5, Poco M5s, Redmi Note 10S, Poco M5s specifications
India’s Demand for EVs, Consumer Electronics to Drive Battery Storage Adoption: NITI Aayog Report

