Poco M5 launch has been set for September 5 and ahead of its debut, the smartphone has been spotted on Flipkart. The Flipkart page confirms that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio SoC under the hood. Furthermore, the handset has allegedly been spotted on AliExpress Global website alongside Poco M5s. It looks like the Chinese company is expected to announce only the Poco M5 in India. The AliExpress listing reveals the alleged specifications, including RAM, storage, and colour options of the Poco smartphones.

In the first development, the Poco M5 Flipkart landing page has gone live, which means the earphones will be available for purchase via the e-commerce website. It also confirms that the Poco handset will get a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC that is manufactured by a 6nm fabrication process. It is also tipped to be the "most powerful smartphone" in the Rs. 10,000-Rs. 15,000 price segment in 2022.

The smartphone will launch in India on September 5. Reports have suggested that the Poco M5 may run on Android 12 and sport a 6.58-inch LCD display. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The handset is said to feature a “chic-leather-like” back panel design. It is reported to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

As per the second development, the Poco M5 has been allegedly spotted on AliExpress Global website alongside the Poco M5s seemingly confirming the existence of the handset. The listing suggests that Poco M5s will sport a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout and the M5 will have a water-drop notch.

The Poco M5 is listed to come in Green, Grey, and Yellow colour options. They are tipped to be offered in three configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the Poco M5s is listed to come in Blue, Grey, and White colour options. It is expected to be offered in the same configuration options as the Poco M5. The colour as well as configuration options were recently-tipped by a report. It also suggested the same three colour options and variants.

