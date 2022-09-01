Poco M5 is set to launch globally on September 5 at 5:30pm IST. Ahead of its launch, the purported renders, specifications, and prices of the phone have surfaced online, alongside Poco M5s, as per a report. The Poco M5 images suggest that the smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It could also feature three colour options. The company recently teased the smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. As per an earlier report, the phone will sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution.

Poco M5, Poco M5s price, availability (rumoured)

Poco M5 will be priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the base variant with 64GB inbuilt storage, as per a report by 91Mobiles. The top-end variant with 128GB storage will reportedly be priced at EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

According to the report, the Poco M5s will launch with a price tag of EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the 64GB storage variant, and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 128GB storage variant.

The Poco M5 is said to feature Black, Green, and Yellow colour options, and the Poco M5s is said to be available in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

As previously mentioned, the Poco M5 is set to launch globally on September 5 at 5:30pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed via Poco India's official YouTube channel. The company is yet to confirm the specifications and India pricing of the smartphone.

Poco M5, Poco M5s specifications (expected)

Poco M5 will feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, as per the purported renders. The images suggest that the phone could also get a water-drop style notch that is expected to house the selfie camera. The Poco M5s renders suggest that the phone could sport a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash, next to the Poco branding. At the front, it could get a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Recently, the company teased the Poco M5 with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. As per an earlier report, it will be a 4G handset, which could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution.

The Poco M5 will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, it is said to sport Bluetooth v5 and dual-band Wi-Fi support. The upcoming smartphone could also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the report added.

