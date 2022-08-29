Technology News
loading

Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Expected Price, Specifications

Poco previously teased the launch of a smartphone that could be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 29 August 2022 14:13 IST
Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco India

Poco M5 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Poco M5 will reportedly run on Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • The company could launch a 5G variant of the handset
  • Poco is yet to reveal the specifications of the Poco M5

Poco M5 launch date has been set for September 5, the company announced on Monday. The launch will be livestreamed via Poco India's YouTube channel. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently teased the launch of a new handset via Twitter, which teased the word “G99”, which suggests that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. According to another report, the expected price in India and specifications of the Poco M5 have already been leaked online, ahead of the launch of the handset.

The Chinese smartphone has revealed that the Poco M5 will be launched globally on September 5 at 5:30pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed via Poco India's official YouTube channel. Poco is yet to reveal the specifications along with India pricing and availability of the upcoming smartphone.

Recently, the company had teased the launch of an M-series phone, which was tipped to be the Poco M5. The poster mentioned the term “G99”, which hints that that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Poco M5 price in India, availability (expected)

Poco M5 could be priced in India under Rs. 15,000, as per a recent report. The above mentioned price is said to be for the base variant of the smartphone.

Poco M5 specifications (expected)

Poco M5 will reportedly be a 4G handset. It is said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone is said to sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. As previously mentioned, it could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support. A Poco M5 model with 5G support could be reportedly launched in the future.

The handset is said to feature a “chic-leather-like” back panel design. The Poco M5 could also reportedly get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It could feature dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connectivity support, according to the report.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco M5 price in India, Poco M5 specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Poco C50 Spotted on IMEI Database; Said to be the Indian Variant: Report
Binance Confirms Restricting Tezos-Linked Account on Legal Grounds, Similar Cases Continue to Rise

Related Stories

Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  3. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Recent Massive Success
  6. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  8. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped
  3. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Plan A Plan B: Netflix Sets September 30 Release Date. Watch Teaser Trailer
  5. Binance Confirms Restricting Tezos-Linked Account on Legal Grounds, Similar Cases Continue to Rise
  6. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Poco C50 Spotted on IMEI Database; Said to be the Indian Variant: Report
  8. J.K. Rowling Addresses Harry Potter Reunion Special Absence: “I Didn’t Want to Do It”
  9. Apple Watch Pro May Sport Flat Display in 47mm Case, Launch With Satellite Connectivity: Reports
  10. Vi Allegedly Exposed Data of 301 Million Customers, Telco Denies Claim
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.