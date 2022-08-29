Poco M5 launch date has been set for September 5, the company announced on Monday. The launch will be livestreamed via Poco India's YouTube channel. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently teased the launch of a new handset via Twitter, which teased the word “G99”, which suggests that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. According to another report, the expected price in India and specifications of the Poco M5 have already been leaked online, ahead of the launch of the handset.

The Chinese smartphone has revealed that the Poco M5 will be launched globally on September 5 at 5:30pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed via Poco India's official YouTube channel. Poco is yet to reveal the specifications along with India pricing and availability of the upcoming smartphone.

Recently, the company had teased the launch of an M-series phone, which was tipped to be the Poco M5. The poster mentioned the term “G99”, which hints that that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Poco M5 price in India, availability (expected)

Poco M5 could be priced in India under Rs. 15,000, as per a recent report. The above mentioned price is said to be for the base variant of the smartphone.

Poco M5 specifications (expected)

Poco M5 will reportedly be a 4G handset. It is said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone is said to sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. As previously mentioned, it could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support. A Poco M5 model with 5G support could be reportedly launched in the future.

The handset is said to feature a “chic-leather-like” back panel design. The Poco M5 could also reportedly get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It could feature dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connectivity support, according to the report.