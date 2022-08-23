Technology News
Poco M5 to Launch in India in Early-September; Price, Specifications Leaked: Report

Poco M5 base variant is expected to be priced in India under Rs. 15,000, as per a report.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 August 2022 15:00 IST
Poco M5 to Launch in India in Early-September; Price, Specifications Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M5 is said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Poco M5 will debut in India in early-September, as per a report. Apart from the India launch timeline, the report also highlights the handsets expected price in India and some of its specifications. The Poco M5 is said to be a 4G smartphone, but the company is reportedly expected to launch a 5G variant as well in the future. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with at least 6GB of RAM. It will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco M5 price in India, availability (expected)

Poco M5 is expected to be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India, according to a report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources. The price range is for the base model only, and higher variants could be priced higher, the report added. The handset is said to launch in India in early-September. Poco is yet to officially announce a definite launch timeline for the phone.

Poco M5 specifications (expected)

Poco M5 is said to be a 4G smartphone, which could run Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the report added. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support, according to the report. The company could launch a 5G version of the handset in the future, as per the report.

The report added, citing industry sources, the Poco M5 will likely retain its “chic-leather-like” rear design. The report also mentions that the phone is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, it is expected to get dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 support.

As per an earlier report, the Poco M5 has been spotted on multiple certification websites. The phone has reportedly visited the US FCC, BIS India, IMDA Singapore, and IMEI databases. According to another report, the Poco M5 was also recently spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification database with the model number 22071219CG.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
