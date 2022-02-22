Poco M4 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in India today (Tuesday, February 22). The Poco phone was launched in the country last week as the successor to Poco M3 Pro 5G. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and features a 90Hz display. It also offers 33W fast charging support and is equipped with dual rear cameras. Poco M4 Pro 5G carries three different configurations and customers can opt for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 16,999 and a top-end 8GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours. It goes on sale via Flipkart starting 12pm today.

Sale offers on the Poco M4 Pro 5G include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers using SBI cards. Flipkart is also offering a Rs. 999 discount on using UPI transactions. Customers purchasing the Poco M4 Pro 5G are also eligible to get the Google Nest Mini smart speaker at Rs. 1,999. The speaker is normally available at Rs. 3,199.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Poco on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Dot Display (company speak for the hole-punch display design). The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco M4 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also carries an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The Poco phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens on top.

Poco M4 Pro 5G includes up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For an enhanced audio experience, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. Besides, it measures 163.56x75.78x8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.

