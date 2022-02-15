Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Poco phone comes as the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G that debuted in the country in June last year. As an upgrade over the last year model, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone also carries 33W fast charging support. Other key highlights of the Poco M4 Pro 5G include a 90Hz display, 50-megapixel primary camera, and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also includes a Turbo RAM feature that virtually expands the built-in RAM by utilising the onboard storage. The Poco M4 Pro 5G competes against the likes of the Vivo T1 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Oppo A74 5G, and the Lava Agni 5G.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also has a 6GB + 128GB configuration that carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and a top-end 8GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 18,999. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours, and will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm (noon) on February 22. It will go on sale through Flipkart and is teased to come along with some launch offers that are yet to be detailed.

In November last year, the Poco M4 Pro 5G debuted in Europe at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the 6GB + 128GB configuration.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB + 128GB variant debuted at Rs. 15,999.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12.5 for Poco that is based on Android 11. It is also promised to receive MIUI 13 in a few weeks. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display (company speak for the hole-punch design) with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.45 lens.

In terms of storage, the Poco M4 Pro 5G offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is equipped with dual stereo speakers.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. It measures 163.56x75.78x8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.