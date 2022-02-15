Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2022 12:55 IST
Poco M4 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G will go on sale in India from February 22
  • The Poco phone carries a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in three distinct colour options to choose from

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Poco phone comes as the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G that debuted in the country in June last year. As an upgrade over the last year model, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone also carries 33W fast charging support. Other key highlights of the Poco M4 Pro 5G include a 90Hz display, 50-megapixel primary camera, and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also includes a Turbo RAM feature that virtually expands the built-in RAM by utilising the onboard storage. The Poco M4 Pro 5G competes against the likes of the Vivo T1 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Oppo A74 5G, and the Lava Agni 5G.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also has a 6GB + 128GB configuration that carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and a top-end 8GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 18,999. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours, and will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm (noon) on February 22. It will go on sale through Flipkart and is teased to come along with some launch offers that are yet to be detailed.

In November last year, the Poco M4 Pro 5G debuted in Europe at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the 6GB + 128GB configuration.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB + 128GB variant debuted at Rs. 15,999.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12.5 for Poco that is based on Android 11. It is also promised to receive MIUI 13 in a few weeks. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display (company speak for the hole-punch design) with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.45 lens.

In terms of storage, the Poco M4 Pro 5G offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is equipped with dual stereo speakers.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. It measures 163.56x75.78x8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India, Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Spider-Man: No Way Home Out March 23 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, YouTube Movies
Cryptocurrencies Are Like Ponzi Schemes, Says RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Doodle Honours Creator of the World’s First Chickenpox Vaccine
  8. Moto G22 Price and Specifications Tipped: Here Are All the Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series ‘Zen 3+’ Laptop CPUs Launched; Slim Gaming Laptops Expected to Dominate Sales in 2022
  4. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
  9. Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
  10. Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.