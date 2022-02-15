Technology News
  Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch in India will be held at 12 noon.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2022 10:22 IST
Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 90Hz display and has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G launch in India will be livestreamed on YouTube
  • The Poco phone was originally launched in Europe last year
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch is taking place today (Tuesday, February 15). The launch event will be held virtually through a livestream. Poco M4 Pro 5G originally debuted in Europe last year. It comes as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China. Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 90Hz display and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone also carries dual stereo speakers and dual rear cameras. Additionally, it offers 33W fast charging support.

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch livestream details

The Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch will be livestreamed through Poco India YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 12pm (noon) today. You can also watch it live from the video player embedded below.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India is yet to be announced. However, the phone debuted in Europe in November at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It also comes in a 6GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,300). The Poco phone features Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

Specifications of the India variant are yet to be revealed. But the hardware is likely to align with its European model. Poco M4 Pro 5G debuted with Android 11 along with MIUI 12.5 for Poco on top. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India, Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
