Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, Specifications Tipped Alongside

Poco M4 Pro 5G has already made its debut in global markets.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 February 2022 15:59 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco M4 Pro 5G (screengrab) comes with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G is rebranded Remi Note 11 5G
  • The phone comes with a hole-punch display
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G reportedly packs a 5,000mAh battery

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch has been teased by Poco India on Twitter. The Chinese brand has posted a string of tweets hinting at the launch of a smartphone in the country. It has highlighted the number ‘4' in those posts, and each tweet is teasing a different feature or design of the handset that matches those of the Poco M4 Pro 5G that was launched in global markets in November. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China in October.

In the latest tweet from its handle, Poco India has teased the design of the upcoming smartphone by saying that it has “Killer looks from all 4 corners.” Another tweet briefly shows the rear camera design, the third one shows a smartphone with centrally-aligned hole-punch display, and the fourth tweet hints at a powerful SoC. All these tweets show a handset that has the same looks and features as the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the specifications of the alleged Poco M4 Pro. As per a tweet by Brar, the Poco M4 Pro (or Poco M4 Pro 5G) will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 90Hz display, and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. It is tipped to offer multiple variants with a combination of 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage.

The rear camera of the reported Poco M4 Pro Indian variant is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front could be a 16-megapixel shooter. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, sport a 3.5mm port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

These specifications are identical to the Poco M4 Pro 5G that was launched in global markets back in November. It could be possible that the India variant may get some minor changes in the specifications but details about it are known yet.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
IISc Unveils Param Pravega, Its Latest Supercomputer With 3.3-Petaflop Capacity: Specifications

