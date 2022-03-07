Technology News
  Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Poco M4 Pro price in India begins at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2022 08:00 IST
Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X4 Pro 5G is the first Poco smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
  • The new Poco M4 Pro will be available in three storage options
  • Poco M4 Pro will be sold in India via Flipkart

Poco M4 Pro India sale begins for the first time today (Monday, March 7). The smartphone was launched in the country on the same day it made its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) on February 28. The company's newest 4G-capable smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G96 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Customers will have three different storage configurations, allowing them to opt for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, when purchasing the Poco M4 Pro in India.

Poco M4 Pro price in India, sale offers

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,499. Customers can also purchase a high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs. 17,999. The Poco M4 Pro is available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting at 12pm today.

Sale offers on the Poco M4 Pro include a Rs. 1,000 discount for HDFC bank cardholders. Flipkart is also offering six months of Gaana Plus for free, and Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at Rs. 6,999. The TWS earbuds are currently listed for Rs. 7,649 on Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M4 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 for Poco on top. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a pixel density of 409ppi. The Poco M4 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company has equipped the smartphone with Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 for improved thermal management. The Poco M4 Pro also features Dynamic RAM expansion to utilise free storage to “extend” available memory to up to 11GB.

On the camera front, Poco M4 Pro features a a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 118-degree field of view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Poco M4 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD slot.

Connectivity options on the Poco M4 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR Blaster, while sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope. The Poco M4 Pro runs on a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging over a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 159.8x73.8x8.08mm and weighs 179.5 grams.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Poco M4 Pro price in India, Poco M4 Pro specifications, Poco M4 Pro, Poco India, Poco
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Saints Row 4 PC Cheats: All Cheat Codes for Saints Row IV, From Superstomp to Runfast

Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
