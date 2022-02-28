Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M4 Pro is price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 February 2022 19:16 IST
Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 4G globally debuted at MWC 2022 earlier today
  • Its 5G-variant was launched in India earlier this month
  • Poco M4 Pro 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Poco M4 Pro was launched in India today (February 28). The smartphone was also launched globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 earlier today. The brand-new Poco smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone's 5G-enabled variant, the Poco M4 Pro 5G, was launched in India earlier this month.

Poco M4 Pro price in India, availability

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,499, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart on March 7 at 12pm IST (noon). The smartphone will also be offered with a Rs. 1,000 discount for HDFC bank cardholders. Poco will offer the smartphone in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M4 Pro runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, 409ppi pixel density, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Poco M4 pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 for better thermal management. It features Dynamic RAM expansion that uses free storage space to boost RAM to up to 11GB.

Poco M4 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 118-degree field of view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel macro camera that can capture images at a distance of 4cm. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, that can be expanded via a microSD storage (up to 1TB).  The handset also gets a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR Blaster. Onboard sensors comprise a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

Poco M4 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 in 61 minutes. The device measures 159.8x73.8x8.08mm and weighs 179.5 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Poco, Poco M4 Pro, Poco M4 Pro Price in India, Poco M4 Pro Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
Honor Magic 4 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at MWC 2022

Related Stories

Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  2. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  5. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  10. Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus Budget Phones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models
  2. Redmi Gaming Monitor With 23.8-Inch Display, Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March, Company to Debut Its Most Affordable 5G Phone in 2022
  4. Honor Magic 4 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at MWC 2022
  5. Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
  7. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Launched at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
  8. Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched Globally at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Book Prime With 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Earphones Launched at MWC 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.