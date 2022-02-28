Poco M4 Pro was launched in India today (February 28). The smartphone was also launched globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 earlier today. The brand-new Poco smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone's 5G-enabled variant, the Poco M4 Pro 5G, was launched in India earlier this month.

Poco M4 Pro price in India, availability

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,499, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart on March 7 at 12pm IST (noon). The smartphone will also be offered with a Rs. 1,000 discount for HDFC bank cardholders. Poco will offer the smartphone in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M4 Pro runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, 409ppi pixel density, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Poco M4 pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 for better thermal management. It features Dynamic RAM expansion that uses free storage space to boost RAM to up to 11GB.

Poco M4 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 118-degree field of view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel macro camera that can capture images at a distance of 4cm. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, that can be expanded via a microSD storage (up to 1TB). The handset also gets a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR Blaster. Onboard sensors comprise a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

Poco M4 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 in 61 minutes. The device measures 159.8x73.8x8.08mm and weighs 179.5 grams.