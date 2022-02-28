Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch is taking place today (February 28). The new Poco phone will be a 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G that debuted in India earlier this month. The Poco M4 Pro 4G will come with a hole-punch display design, the company teased last week. Specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 4G are also teased to include triple rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, and 33W fast charging. The phone will debut in three distinct colours and have a splash-resistant build.

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch event livestream: How to watch

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch event will begin at 7pm and will be livestreamed online through the Poco India YouTube channel. You can watch it live from the video embedded below.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications (expected)

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications have been teased quite extensively . Poco India recently shared that the new phone will come with a design similar to that of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone appears to have triple rear cameras this time, though. It is also seen to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is also teased to have a liquid cooling technology for thermal management.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will have a 64-megapixel primary camera, according to the teaser. The phone is also teased to have an IP53-rated build that will have 8.09mm thickness and 179.5 grams of weight. The phone will come in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours and feature stereo speakers, teasers suggest.

In addition to the teased details, tipster Yogesh Brar recently suggested some details about its global variant that is likely to be identical to the one coming to India later today. The Poco M4 Pro 4G is said to have Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Poco and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It could also include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.