Technology News
loading

Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch will begin at 7pm.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 February 2022 14:02 IST
Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Poco India

Poco M4 Pro 4G is teased to come with fast charging support

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch will be livestreamed on YouTube
  • The Poco phone is teased to have MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
  • Poco M4 Pro 4G will come with up to 128GB of onboard storage

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch is taking place today (February 28). The new Poco phone will be a 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G that debuted in India earlier this month. The Poco M4 Pro 4G will come with a hole-punch display design, the company teased last week. Specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 4G are also teased to include triple rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, and 33W fast charging. The phone will debut in three distinct colours and have a splash-resistant build.

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch event livestream: How to watch

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch event will begin at 7pm and will be livestreamed online through the Poco India YouTube channel. You can watch it live from the video embedded below.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications (expected)

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications have been teased quite extensively . Poco India recently shared that the new phone will come with a design similar to that of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone appears to have triple rear cameras this time, though. It is also seen to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is also teased to have a liquid cooling technology for thermal management.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will have a 64-megapixel primary camera, according to the teaser. The phone is also teased to have an IP53-rated build that will have 8.09mm thickness and 179.5 grams of weight. The phone will come in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours and feature stereo speakers, teasers suggest.

In addition to the teased details, tipster Yogesh Brar recently suggested some details about its global variant that is likely to be identical to the one coming to India later today. The Poco M4 Pro 4G is said to have Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Poco and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It could also include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications, Poco M4 Pro 4G, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased
Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  2. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  3. Google Play Pass Now in India to Offer Ad-Free Experience on Select Apps, Games
  4. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  6. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  7. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week: Report
  8. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  9. War via TikTok: Russia's New Tool for Propaganda Machine
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  2. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased
  3. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Interacting Galaxies 200 Million Light-Years Away
  4. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched at MWC 2022
  5. MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched
  6. MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptops Launched
  7. MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Lineup Updated With New IdeaPad Flex, Duet Laptops Featuring Intel’s Latest Chipsets
  8. MWC 2022: Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad Lineup With Latest Intel, AMD Processors
  9. eBay May Enable Crypto Payments to Rope in Millennial, Gen-Z Shoppers
  10. MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Flagship Ultraportable Laptop, MateBook E Convertible Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.