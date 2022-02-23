Technology News
Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed for February 28, Specifications Tipped

Poco M4 Pro 4G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 February 2022 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco M4 Pro 5G offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 4G launch date in India has been announced
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in India last week
  • The global variant of the new phone is said to carry triple rear cameras

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date has been set for February 28, Poco confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement comes just a week after the company had unveiled Poco M4 Pro 5G in the country as a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G. Separately, specifications of the global variant of the Poco M4 Pro 4G smartphone have surfaced online. The upcoming handset is said to be available in two RAM and storage configurations. Poco M4 Pro 4G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date

Poco India tweeted a video on Wednesday to announce the official launch date of the Poco M4 Pro 4G in the country. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on February 28 at 7:00pm IST. The brand also sent media invites for the launch. However, the price details of the Poco M4 Pro's 4G variant are unknown at this moment.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) via a tweet has suggested key specifications of the global variant of Poco M4 Pro 4G ahead of the official launch. According to the tipster, the handset could run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Poco M4 Pro 4G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. According to the tipster, Poco M4 Pro 4G global version will come in two RAM and storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

For optics, the global variant of the Poco phone is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G is tipped to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Further, the handset is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

To recall, Poco M4 Pro 5G was recently unveiled with an initial price tag of Rs. 14,999. Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in three different configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone features a 90Hz refresh rate display and packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It has dual rear cameras and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
