Poco M4 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped

Poco M4 5G is tipped to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 April 2022 10:53 IST
Poco M4 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Poco

Launch event of Poco M4 5G will start at 12pm IST

Highlights
  • Display of Poco M4 5G will offer 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • It is tipped to carry an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Poco M4 5G is confirmed to feature 90Hz refresh rate display

Poco M4 5G is all set to go live in India today at 12pm IST. Just hours before its formal debut, a fresh leak has tipped the phone's key specifications. The Poco M4 5G could pack MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel selfie sensor and sport a 5,000mAh battery. The Poco M4 5G is already teased to include a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The presence of a 50-megapixel primary sensor has also been teased by the company.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the specifications of Poco M4 5G via a Twitter post.

Poco M4 5G specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the smartphone will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC. The dual rear camera unit of Poco M4 5G is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel sensor. However, the company has already teased the handset with a 50-megapixel main sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset could pack an 8-megapixel sensor. The Poco M4 5G is also said to have a dust- and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating. Poco is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on Poco M4 5G. It is expected to measure 200 grams.

Poco has already announced that the launch of the Poco M4 5G will take place on April 29 in India at 12pm IST. The company has even started teasing the smartphone via Twitter. The brand has confirmed the presence of a full-HD+ resolution screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate on the upcoming device. It will come with support for seven 5G bands as well. The Poco M4 5G is expected to come in Black, Blue and Yellow colour options.

The smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E, which was launched in March in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The India pricing of the Poco M4 5G could be in line with this.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
