  • Poco M4 5G Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery

Poco M4 5G Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery

Poco M4 5G is said to have a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 March 2022 16:48 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco recently released the Poco M4 Pro 4G smartphone

Highlights
  • Poco M4 5G is expected to have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • Poco M4 5G could run on Android 12-based MIUI 13
  • Its 6.58-inch display is said to have a refresh rate of 90Hz

Poco recently launched the X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro 4G smartphones in the global market. It is now believed that the company is working on the Poco M4 5G handset. The Xiaomi-owned brand has not officially released any information regarding this rumoured smartphone. However, a reliable tipster recently leaked a specifications list for the Poco M4 5G smartphone. It is believed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Additionally, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The leaked specifications of the Poco M4 5G were shared on Twitter by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh).

Poco M4 5G specifications (rumoured)

Poco M4 5G is tipped to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is supposed to offer 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM options. Additionally, there could be 64GB and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage options. It is believed to come with a dual-camera setup at the back headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There could also be a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Poco M4 5G smartphone is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is supposed to run on the Android 12 operating system with an MIUI 13 skin.

Poco recently unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 4G smartphone which has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It even comes with the Dynamic RAM expansion feature that can utilise free onboard storage space to boost RAM to up to 11GB. This handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 5G specifications
