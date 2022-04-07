Technology News
Poco M4 5G Leaked Render Hints at Colour Options, Shows Back Design

Poco M4 5G image gives the first look at the rear design of the handset.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 7 April 2022 18:29 IST
Poco M4 5G Leaked Render Hints at Colour Options, Shows Back Design

Poco recently unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 4G which is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M4 5G renders hints Green and Yellow colourways
  • Key elements of the Poco M4 5G’s design can be gathered from the render
  • The handset is expected to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Poco M4 5G leaked render reveal the back design and hints at the colours of the upcoming smartphone. The Chinese company had recently launched the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro smartphones in the global market. Poco is now expected to be bringing the Poco M4 5G handset to markets soon. The Xiaomi-owned brand has not officially released any information regarding the smartphone. However, a known tipster recently leaked a render of the Poco M4 5G smartphone, which surfaced from the MTC certification site. The image offers a first look at the rear design of the handset. A specifications list for the smartphone that leaked recently had hinted that the Poco M4 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

The render of the Poco M4 5G was shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav via Twitter. The image of the handset is quite blurry, but key elements of the Poco M4 5G's design can be gathered from the render. The back panel of the smartphone sports a horizontal camera block, just like the other smartphones in the POCO M-series.

The right side of the Poco M4 5G's back panel shows Poco branding. The image hints that the smartphone will be available in Green and Yellow colour options. The leaked image does not reveal any information about the front design of the phone.

Poco M4 5G specifications (rumoured)

Poco M4 5G is tipped to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is supposed to offer 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM options. Additionally, there could be 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage options. It is believed to come with a dual camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There could also be a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Poco M4 5G smartphone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is supposed to run on the Android 12 operating system with an MIUI 13 skin on top.

The Chinese company recently unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 4G which has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with ae Dynamic RAM expansion feature that can utilise free onboard storage space to boost RAM to up to 11GB. This handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Further reading: Poco, Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
