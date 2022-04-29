Technology News
Poco M4 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M4 5G packs a 6.58-inch full-HD+ smart display with 90Hz refresh rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 April 2022 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco M4 5G is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Poco M4 5G gets IP52 dust and water resistance rating
  • The smartphone features a "Hypnotic Swirl Design"
  • Poco M4 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support

Poco M4 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone sports dual rear cameras, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Poco says that it has included 7 bands of 5G in the handset. The smartphone gets UFS 2.2 storage, up to 6GB of RAM, and Turbo RAM feature that borrows 2GB of storage as RAM for smooth operations. The back panel of the Poco M4 5G has "Hypnotic Swirl Design", and the handset comes with a IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco M4 5G price, availability

Poco M4 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The option with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 14,999. SBI card owners can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 making the effective price of the variants as Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The Poco smartphone will go on sale on May 5 on Flipkart from 12pm (noon) IST in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Yellow colour options.

Poco M4 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M4 5G runs on Android 12 with the company's MIUI 13 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Poco phone also comes with Turbo RAM feature that borrows 2GB storage and uses it as RAM for smoother operations.

For photography, the Poco M4 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.45 lens for selfie and video calling.

The smartphone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The Poco M4 5G comes with seven 5G bands to offer 5G connectivity along with Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C post. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. It measures 163.99x76.09x8.9mm, and weighs 200 grams.

Further reading: Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 5G Price in India, Poco M4 5G Specifications, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bharti Airtel Partners with Apollo Hospitals, Cisco on 5G Connected Ambulance

