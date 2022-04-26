Technology News
Poco M4 5G India Launch Set for April 29: Specifications Expected

Poco M4 5G is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 April 2022 14:48 IST
Poco M4 5G India Launch Set for April 29: Specifications Expected

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M4 5G will go on sale via Flipkart

  • Poco M4 5G launch date in India has been announced
  • The smartphone could offer up to 128GB of storage
  • Previous leaks suggested 90Hz refresh rate display in Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 5G is all set to launch in India on April 29. Poco India confirmed the arrival of the new Poco M-series smartphone in the country via Twitter. Poco has also shared a poster on the microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and rear camera module. The handset is seen in Yellow and Blue colour options with dual rear cameras. Poco M4 5G will be launched via Flipkart. Previous leaks have suggested MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC on Poco M4 5G. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company had earlier unveiled both 4G and 5G versions of the Poco M4 Pro in India.

On Tuesday, Poco India posted a tweet to announce the official launch date of the Poco M4 5G in the country. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on April 29. As mentioned, the poster shows two colour options for Poco M4 5G and it suggests that the device will have a dual rear camera unit with an LED flash. It will go on sale through Flipkart. The brand has also sent media invites for the launch. However, the time of the launch event and the pricing details of the Poco M4 5G are not known at this moment.

Poco M4 5G specifications (expected)

Specifications of Poco M4 5G have leaked multiple times in the past. It is tipped to run on the Android 12 operating system with an MIUI 13 skin on top. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone may be a rebranded Redmi Note 11E, which was launched in China earlier in March, then tipped to arrive in India as the Redmi 10 Prime+.

For optics, Poco is expected to provide a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the handset. It is tipped to include a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Poco M4 5G could offer up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. As per past leaks, Poco M4 5G will carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco M4 5G price in India (expected)

If the Poco M4 5G is indeed a Redmi Note 11E rebrand, it may be launched at a similar price point. In China, the Redmi Note 11E starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant, going up to CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The Redmi Note 11E comes in three distinct colours: Black, Grey, and Mint.

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
