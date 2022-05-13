Poco M4 5G powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC was unveiled in India recently and is expected to be launched in the global markets soon. Apparently, the company is planning to announce two new smartphones with the model numbers 22041216G and 22041216UG, suggests a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. However, the model numbers indicate that upcoming Poco smartphones could be rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 11T and the Redmi Note 11T Pro. Both these phones are officially confirmed to launch in China this month.

Two Poco smartphones with model numbers Poco 22041216G and 22041216UG have allegedly appeared on the FCC website. The listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests MIUI 13 on the upcoming devices. They could have an 8GB RAM option and two storage variants with 128GB and 256GB configurations. The listing does not reveal any further details about the specifications of the handsets.

Recently, two Xiaomi smartphones, believed to be Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11T Pro, have appeared on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with similar model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC. Based on this, the purported Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11T Pro handsets are speculated to launch in global markets with Poco branding.

The Chinese smartphone company recently confirmed the release of the Redmi Note 11T and Note 11T Pro in its home country via the official Weibo handle. The smartphones are expected to be powered by the MediaTek SoC. The Redmi Note 11T lineup could be priced between CNY 1,599 to CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 18,400 to Rs. 29,700). The Redmi Note 11T Pro has been tipped to feature a 144Hz LCD screen.

As per past leaks, Redmi Note 11T will feature a 4,980mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. In contrast, the Redmi Note 11T Pro is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery and offer support for 120W fast charging. Both of the handsets have also been tipped to sport a 6.6-inch display.

