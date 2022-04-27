Poco M4 5G is confirmed to go official in India on April 29. Just two days before its official debut, live images of the smartphone have been shared by the company, offering a glimpse into the design. The renders posted by the Poco India sales head show the handset in three different colour options and a dual rear camera setup. The Poco M4 5G could pack MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

As mentioned, Poco India sales lead Himanshu Tandon on Twitter posted live images of Poco M4 5G. The live shots show the handset in Black, Blue and Yellow colour options. The renders of the Poco smartphone show a dual rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner at the back, paired with an LED flash. The images also suggest power and volume rockers on the left spine of the handset.

Poco India has already announced that the launch of the Poco M4 5G will take place on April 29 in India. The launch event will begin at 12:00pm IST (noon) and it will be livestreamed via the company's official YouTube channel. The Poco M4 5G will go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

Poco M4 5G price in India (expected)

The price of Poco M4 5G is yet to be officially announced. Though, the handset is said to come as a mid-range offering. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E, which was launched in March in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. If the Poco M4 5G is indeed a rebrand of the Redmi Note 11E, we can expect pricing to be in line as well.

Poco M4 5G specifications (expected)

Previously leaked specifications of Poco M4 5G include a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onbaord storage. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Poco M4 5G is expected to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. It is tipped to include a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging as well.