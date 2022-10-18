Poco is purportedly working on a new mid-range smartphone, which is believed to be the Poco F5 5G. Some of the purported details of this smartphone were revealed in a recent report. Meanwhile, a Poco smartphone with the model number 23013PC75G was spotted by a tipster on the EEC certification site. This handset is believed to be the rumoured Poco F5 5G. The listing does not include any information related to the smartphone's specifications. However, this certification could mean that it might soon be launched in global markets.

The alleged Poco F5 5G listing on the EEC certification site was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings). The listed handset bears the model number 23013PC75G, which might be a global variant of the Poco smartphone. Unfortunately, there were no other details mentioned in the EEC listing related to the phone's specifications. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the listing for the purported smartphone on the database.

As per a recent report, the Poco F5 5G will initially debut as the Redmi K60 in China. Shortly after that, the smartphone is tipped to make its way to global markets, including India. These handsets are believed to feature an AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) resolution. The display is also said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of brightness. The Redmi K60 and the Poco F5 5G are tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Meanwhile, the Chinese, Indian, and global variants of the Poco F5 5G were also spotted on the IMEI database. These had the model numbers 23013RK75C, 23013PC75I, and 23013PC75G, respectively. Based on the model numbers, it is believed that this smartphone may launch in January next year.

To recall, the Poco F4 5G was launched in India earlier this year in June. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC. For optics, it features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

