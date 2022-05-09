Technology News
Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database Ahead of Launch

Poco F4 is believed to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 May 2022 14:17 IST
Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco has recently launched the Poco F4 GT in Europe

Highlights
  • Poco F4 could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • It is said to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13
  • The Poco F4 could support N41, N77, and N78 5G bands

Poco F4 has supposedly been spotted on the IMEI database. The alleged listing does not mention the name of the smartphone, instead, it includes the model number 22021211RI, which is expected to be linked with the rumoured Poco F4. This model number includes the letter 'I' at the end suggesting that this Poco F4 variant could be intended for the Indian market. In related developments, the global model of the Poco F4 has also surfaced on the Geekbench database and the FCC certifications site.

As previously mentioned, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has purportedly spotted the Indian model of the Poco F4 on the IMEI database, which might point towards an imminent launch in India. The Xiaomi-owned smartphone brand has already released the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered Poco F4 GT in Europe. The rumoured Poco F4 is expected to be less powerful than the Poco F4 GT.

The global variant of the Poco F4 has allegedly surfaced on the Geekbench 5 benchmark database bearing the model number 22021211RG. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 12, which might feature an MIUI 13 skin on top. This Poco smartphone has a single-core score of 1,028 points and a multi-core score of 3,391 points.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Poco F4 with the model number 22021211G also visited the US FCC certification site where it is listed to pack a 4,400mAh battery. The final release is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Furthermore, it is said to support N41, N77, and N78 5G bands along with 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. This report also mentions that the Poco F4 Indian variant bearing the model number 22021211RI has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site, which might further add weight to the rumours surrounding its India launch.

Siddhant Chandra
