Poco F4 GT Specifications and Renders Leak Ahead of Tuesday Launch, Tip Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Rebrand

Poco F4 GT is shown to have a gaming-focused design, matching the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 25 April 2022 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco F4 GT is said to come in four colours

Highlights
  • Poco F4 GT is said to include a 6.67-inch display
  • The smartphone will reportedly come in four different colour variants
  • Poco F4 GT is seen fitted with various gaming specific buttons

Poco F4 GT is all set to launch on April 26 globally, and ahead of its official launch, a new leak has shared renders and specifications of the smartphone. The Poco F4 GT will reportedly include a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The specifications indicate that the Poco F4 GT may be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, that was launched in China in February.

Poco F4 GT specifications (rumoured)

As per a report by Winfuture.de, the Poco F4 GT is a gaming smartphone, and the back of the phone is designed in a way to indicate the gaming background of the phone. It is said to come with a yellow colour (the Poco brand colour) variant again. The device is said to be fitted with various buttons on the case, which have been specially designed for gamers. In addition to the yellow version, the Poco F4 GT is said to come in three colours, which is said to include Cyber Yellow, Knight Silver, and Stealth Black.

The design appears to match that of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which is reportedly the smartphone that will be rebranded as Poco F4 GT. To recall, the Redmi phone was launched in February.

redmi k50 gaming edition launch colour intext redmi k50 gaming edition

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is offered in multiple colour options
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

As mentioned, this Poco smartphone will reportedly offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, positioned in the centre of the screen. The Poco F4 GT is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, and will reportedly pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

As for the rear cameras, the Poco F4 GT is said to be equipped with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. There isn't much information about the auxiliary cameras as of now. We also don't have any official information on whether the smartphone will also have a 12GB RAM variant, like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Poco F4 GT price (expected)

While thus far, the Poco F4 GT price has not been leaked, we can expect it to be in line with the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that was priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for its 12GB + 128GB model, and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for its 12GB + 256GB model.

Moreover, Poco is also expected to launch the Poco Watch and Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition at the same event.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco F4 GT

Poco F4 GT

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Poco F4 GT, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Poco Watch, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Poco
