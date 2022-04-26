Technology News
loading

Poco F4 GT Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco F4 GT global launch event will take place today at 5:30pm IST.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 26 April 2022 17:23 IST
Poco F4 GT Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco F4 GT is said to come in three colours

Highlights
  • Poco F4 GT is set to launch globally today
  • The phone is said to be the rebranded version of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
  • Poco F4 GT will reportedly be priced at Rs. 29,490

Poco F4 GT launch is set to take place today globally. The launch will be live-streamed through Poco's YouTube channel. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which was launched in China in February. The new Poco F4 GT is said to carry premium specifications including a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Poco F4 GT launch live stream details

Poco F4 GT global launch is scheduled for 5.30pm IST today. As mentioned earlier, the launch will be live-streamed via Poco's YouTube channel. Here is the link to watch the live stream of the global launch event.

 

Poco F4 GT price (expected)

The Poco F4 GT price has not been leaked thus far, but if it is indeed a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which launched in China in February, we can expect pricing to be similar - its starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, going up to CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the 12GB + 128GB model, and 12GB + 256GB variant for the CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,000) model.

Poco F4 GT specifications (rumoured)

As mentioned, the Poco F4 GT is expected to offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. The Poco F4 GT is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, and will reportedly pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

As for the rear cameras, the Poco F4 GT is said to be equipped with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. There isn't much information about the auxiliary cameras as of now. We also don't have any official information on whether the smartphone will also be available in a 12GB RAM variant, like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Moreover, as per a recent report, the device is said to be fitted with various buttons on the case, which has been specially designed for gamers. Also, Poco F4 GT is said to come in three colours, which is said to include Cyber Yellow, Knight Silver, Stealth Black.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F4 GT, Poco F4 GT Global Launch Event, Poco F4 GT Expected Price, Poco F4 GT Specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Poco
Meta Opposes UK Regulator CMA’s Order to Sell Giphy, Accuses It of Withholding Information

Related Stories

Poco F4 GT Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  8. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  9. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
  10. Tata Neu: All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.