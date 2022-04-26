Poco F4 GT launch is set to take place today globally. The launch will be live-streamed through Poco's YouTube channel. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which was launched in China in February. The new Poco F4 GT is said to carry premium specifications including a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Poco F4 GT launch live stream details

Poco F4 GT global launch is scheduled for 5.30pm IST today. As mentioned earlier, the launch will be live-streamed via Poco's YouTube channel. Here is the link to watch the live stream of the global launch event.

Poco F4 GT price (expected)

The Poco F4 GT price has not been leaked thus far, but if it is indeed a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which launched in China in February, we can expect pricing to be similar - its starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, going up to CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the 12GB + 128GB model, and 12GB + 256GB variant for the CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,000) model.

Poco F4 GT specifications (rumoured)

As mentioned, the Poco F4 GT is expected to offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. The Poco F4 GT is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, and will reportedly pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

As for the rear cameras, the Poco F4 GT is said to be equipped with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. There isn't much information about the auxiliary cameras as of now. We also don't have any official information on whether the smartphone will also be available in a 12GB RAM variant, like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Moreover, as per a recent report, the device is said to be fitted with various buttons on the case, which has been specially designed for gamers. Also, Poco F4 GT is said to come in three colours, which is said to include Cyber Yellow, Knight Silver, Stealth Black.