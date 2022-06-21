Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT prices as well as specifications have surfaced on the Mi Home website in Poland. As per the listing, the Poco F4 5G will be launched in two colour options and an equal number of configurations. Poco X4 GT on the other hand is tipped to get three colours and two configuration options. The listings also suggest that both the smartphones will come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Poco F4 5G and the Poco X4 GT will be launched globally on June 23.

Both Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT were spotted on Mi Home website, which is an official distributor of Xiaomi equipment in Poland. As mentioned, the Poco phones whose specifications have been leaked multiple times will be launched globally on June 23.

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT price

As per the Poco F4 5G pricing metadata, the smartphone's base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage price is set at PLN 2,200 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will have a price tag of PLN 2,400 (roughly Rs. 42,650). It will be available in Moonlight Silver and Night Black colour options.

Similarly, the Poco X4 GT price for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is PLN 1,900 (roughly Rs. 33,750) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant price is listed at PLN 2,000 (roughly Rs. 35,500). It will be available in Black, Blue and Silver colour options.

Poco F4 5G specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the Poco F4 5G runs Android 12 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone is said to come with LiquidCool 2.0 Technology with vapour chamber cooling.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Poco F4 5G. It is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.79 lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 lens that has 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.75 aperture macro lens. Listed on the front is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.5 aperture lens.

The Poco F4 5G will get up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, as per the listing. Connectivity options are said to include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port. The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Audio stereo speakers, and AI face unlock, as per the listing. The phone measurements are listed as 163.2x75.95x7.7mm and weigh 195g.

Poco X4 GT specifications (expected)

In the case of the Poco X4 GT, the listing, that it will also run Android 12 but sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is listed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone is said to come with LiquidCool 3.0 Technology.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Poco X4 GT just like the Poco F4 5G. However, there are minute differences. It is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.89 lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 lens that has 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.75 aperture lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 aperture lens, the listing suggests.

The Poco X4 GT will get up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, as per the listing. Connectivity options are said to include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C port. The phone will pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Audio stereo speakers, and AI face unlock, as per the listing. The phone measurements are listed as 163.64x74.29x8.87mm and weigh 200g.