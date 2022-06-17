Technology News
loading

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Poco X4 GT is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro launched in China last month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 June 2022 11:45 IST
Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT will be launched globally on June 23

Highlights
  • Poco X4 GT may sport 6.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Poco F4 5G is said to be most expensive model of the two
  • Both phones will carry 64-megapixel primary cameras

Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT will soon be making their debuts globally on June 23. Ahead of their launch, a report has shared the European price as well as key specifications. Both the phones are said to compete with Samsung Galaxy A series devices in the upper middle segment. The Poco F4 is said to be the more expensive of the two new Poco smartphones, while the Poco X4 GT is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT 5G price

Folks at Winfuture.de claim that the Poco F4 5G price will be EUR 430 (roughly Rs. 35,300), and the Poco X4 GT will be priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 32,900).

Both the Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT will be launched globally on June 23. Viewers in India can watch the live stream of the launch starting at 5:30pm on the Chinese company's YouTube channel.

As mentioned, the Poco X4 GT 5G is concerned, the phone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro which was launched in China last month.

Poco F4 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Poco F4 5G is claimed to run Android 12-based Poco's own interface, and sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer 1300 nits brightness and come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Poco handset is said to come equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with [at least] 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Poco F4 5G is claimed to sport a 64-megapixel main sensor with an F/1.79 aperture lens. The main sensor will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens for macro shots, the publication claims. On the front, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens.

The Poco F4 5G is said to get 256GB of internal storage on board. Poco has already confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will have a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The handset may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Connectivity options are said to include Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi. It is claimed to weigh 195g and said to be 8mm thick.

Poco X4 GT specifications

Since the Poco X4 GT is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, both are expected to have the same specifications. The Poco handset may run Android-based MIUI 13 and feature a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management, and 8GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco X4 GT may come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The phone may pack up to 512GB of internal storage, and house a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F4 5G, Poco F4 5G Price, Poco F4 5G Specifications, Poco X4 GT, Poco X4 GT Price, Poco X4 GT Specifications, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Faces GBP 750 Million Lawsuit Over iPhone Software Update in the UK

Related Stories

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  6. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  9. Poco X4 GT Set to Launch on June 23: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  2. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  4. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  5. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
  6. Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Astronomers Spot Two Earth-Like Planets in a Nearby Multiplanet System
  9. TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025
  10. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Shareholder Over Racism, Sexual Harassment Complaints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.