Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT will soon be making their debuts globally on June 23. Ahead of their launch, a report has shared the European price as well as key specifications. Both the phones are said to compete with Samsung Galaxy A series devices in the upper middle segment. The Poco F4 is said to be the more expensive of the two new Poco smartphones, while the Poco X4 GT is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT 5G price

Folks at Winfuture.de claim that the Poco F4 5G price will be EUR 430 (roughly Rs. 35,300), and the Poco X4 GT will be priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 32,900).

Both the Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT will be launched globally on June 23. Viewers in India can watch the live stream of the launch starting at 5:30pm on the Chinese company's YouTube channel.

As mentioned, the Poco X4 GT 5G is concerned, the phone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro which was launched in China last month.

Poco F4 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Poco F4 5G is claimed to run Android 12-based Poco's own interface, and sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer 1300 nits brightness and come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Poco handset is said to come equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with [at least] 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Poco F4 5G is claimed to sport a 64-megapixel main sensor with an F/1.79 aperture lens. The main sensor will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens for macro shots, the publication claims. On the front, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens.

The Poco F4 5G is said to get 256GB of internal storage on board. Poco has already confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will have a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The handset may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Connectivity options are said to include Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi. It is claimed to weigh 195g and said to be 8mm thick.

Poco X4 GT specifications

Since the Poco X4 GT is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, both are expected to have the same specifications. The Poco handset may run Android-based MIUI 13 and feature a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management, and 8GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco X4 GT may come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The phone may pack up to 512GB of internal storage, and house a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.