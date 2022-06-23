Technology News
loading

Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended by 6 Months

Poco F4 5G will be the first phone to get a two-year warranty.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 June 2022 11:58 IST
Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended by 6 Months

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco Global

Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT will launch today, June 23 globally

Highlights
  • Poco now has over 2,000 service centres in India
  • Poco F4 5G will be first Poco phone to get 2 years warranty
  • Poco X3 Pro warranty extended to existing users as well

Poco F4 5G will get 2 years of warranty instead of 1 and Poco X3 Pro users will get 6 months of extended warranty, an executive from Poco India has announced. Additionally, the company also says that it now has over 2,000 service centres in India. The smartphone will be launched globally alongside the Poco X4 GT on Thursday at an event scheduled at 5:30pm on the company's YouTube channel. The news comes a day after the specifications of both the smartphones surfaced on a website of an official distributor of Xiaomi equipment in Poland.

Himanshu Tandon, Poco country head announced in a short clip shared on Twitter that the company will offer 2 years of warranty on the Poco F4 5G essentially making it the first smartphone from the Poco brand to come with 2 years warranty. He also announced that the Poco X3 Pro users will get an extension of 6 months warranty. The warranty will be applicable to both existing and new Poco X3 Pro users.

As mentioned, the Poco F4 5G will be launched alongside the Poco X4 GT at a global event scheduled at 5.30pm IST. It will be streamed live on the company's YouTube channel.

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT price

The Poco F4 5G price is tipped to start at PLN 2,200 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and the Poco X4 GT price for the base model could be PLN 1,900 (roughly Rs. 33,750).

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT specifications

The Poco F4 5G is reported to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It may get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone is said to get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is tipped to feature a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

The Poco X4 GT may sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Poco confirmed that the smartphone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The phone is tipped to get a similar camera configuration as the Poco F4 5G. The phone is said to pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F4 5G, Poco F4 5G Price, Poco F4 5G Specifications, Poco X4 GT, Poco X4 GT Price, Poco X4 GT Specifications, Poco X3 Pro, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Hunter Schafer Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Related Stories

Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended by 6 Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Appliances
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  5. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Lite Official-Looking Image Showing Rear Design Surfaces
  7. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Said to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  9. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Details
  10. Oppo Pad Air Gets BIS Certification, Launch Expected Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended by 6 Months
  2. Hunter Schafer Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  3. Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Tipped Ahead of July 5 Launch, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Suggested
  4. BTC, ETH Open With Losses Despite Majority Altcoins Seeing Gains, Market Remains Volatile
  5. China Reportedly Launches New Batch of Yaogan-35 Remote Sensing Satellites
  6. Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners
  7. 3D Detailed Picture Of Rare Giant Star Sheds Light On How They Die
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  9. Samsung Australia Fined $9.7 Million By Regulators Over False Water-Resistance Claims on Some Phones
  10. NASA Artemis Concept Awards Announced For Nuclear Power on Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.