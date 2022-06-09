Technology News
Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Debut in India With Snapdragon 870 SoC

Poco F4 5G will essentially come with the same chip that powered the Poco F3.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 June 2022 13:42 IST
Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Debut in India With Snapdragon 870 SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco F4 5G is teased to get its debut in India soon

Highlights
  • Poco F4 5G's SoC has been confirmed on Twitter
  • The new Poco phone is rumoured to be a rebadged Redmi K40S
  • Poco F4 5G live images recently appeared on the Web

Poco F4 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC, the brand confirmed on Thursday. The new Poco phone is teased to get its global debut in India soon. Although the name of the phone indicates that it would come as the successor to last year's Poco F3, the rumour mill suggests that it could just be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S. The Redmi phone came with the same Snapdragon 870 SoC and features including a triple rear camera setup as well as a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The official Poco India account on Twitter released a teaser to confirm the presence of the an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC on the upcoming Poco F4 5G. The confirmation comes just a day after the brand announced the global debut of the new smartphone in the country.

 

Other details of the Poco F4 5G are yet to be revealed. However, it is important to point out that just like this year's model, the Poco F3 was launched with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. That model, though, did not arrive in India.

A recent report claimed that the Poco F4 5G is the rebadged Redmi K40S that was launched in China in March. A couple of live images purportedly showing the back of the phone also emerged online.

Poco has a record of launching rebranded Redmi phones with its brand name in India and other markets. The Poco F4 GT is one of the recent examples that debuted in Europe in April and came as a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Pricing of the Poco F4 5G is yet to be announced. However, the Redmi K40S came with a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Specifications of the Redmi K40S include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The phone also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front and includes an infrared (IR) blaster.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Debut in India With Snapdragon 870 SoC
