Poco F4 5G is set to go on sale in India today. The new Poco phone was launched in the country last week. It comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display as well as triple rear cameras. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Poco F4 5G competes against the likes of the iQoo Neo 6, Motorola Edge 30, and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Poco F4 5G price in India, sale offers

Poco F4 5G price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model at Rs. 29,999 and the 12GB + 256GB option at Rs. 33,999. It comes in Nebula Green and Night Black colours.

Sale offers on the Poco F4 5G include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount. Customers using an SBI card can also get an additional Rs. 3,000 discount. Further, the first sale of the Poco F4 5G brings one year of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and two months of YouTube Premium subscription.

The Poco F4 5G will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) today through Flipkart.

Poco F4 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F4 5G runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display that brings a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone includes the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Poco F4 5G carries a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Poco F4 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh Li-Polymer battery that supports 67W fast charging.

