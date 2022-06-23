Technology News
Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco F4 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 June 2022 18:00 IST
Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco F4 5G is a rebranded Redmi K40S

Highlights
  • Poco F4 5G will go on sale via Flipkart
  • The Poco phone comes with up to 256GB storage
  • Poco F4 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging

Poco F4 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The new Poco phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and features a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Poco F4 5G also carries triple rear cameras and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies. Overall, the smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S that debuted in China in March. The Poco F4 5G will compete with the likes of the iQoo Neo 6, Motorola Edge 30, and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It also sits against Xiaomi's Mi 11X that was launched last year with a competitive list of specifications.

Poco F4 5G price in India

Poco F4 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model at Rs. 29,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at Rs. 33,999. The Poco F4 5G Nebula Green and Night Black colours.

In terms of availability, the Poco F4 5G will go on sale from June 27 through Flipkart. Launch offers include an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000. SBI cardholders can additionally avail a Rs. 3,000 discount.

Poco has also promised to offer the Poco F4 5G in India with two years of warranty — instead of the traditional one-year warranty promise.

The Redmi K40S was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Poco F4 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F4 5G runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also includes DCI-P3 colour gamut and has HDR10+ on Amazon Prime Video as well as Dolby Vision support on Netflix. Additionally, it is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Poco F4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens that has an optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

poco f4 5g back image gadgets 360 Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G comes with a 64-megapixel primary Omnivision's OV64B camera

 

For selfies and video chats, the Poco F4 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Poco F4 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The internal storage doesn't support expansion through a microSD card, though.

Connectivity options on the Poco F4 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco F4 5G comes with stereo speakers and is equipped with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. There are also two microphones for noise cancellation.

Poco has included a 4,500mAh Li-Polymer battery that supports 67W fast charging (compatible charger is bundled in the box). Besides, the phone measures 163.2x75.95x7.7mm and weighs 195 grams.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Poco F4 5G price in India, Poco F4 5G specifications, Poco F4 5G, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
