Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras

Poco has officially confirmed that it will soon globally launch the Poco F4 5G with a Twitter post and the tagline “Everything You Need”. The announcement comes days after Poco had said that it will be soon launching an F series smartphone globally. Along with the confirmation from Poco, some live images allegedly belonging to the smartphone have also leaked online. The Indian variant of the Poco F4 was also recently spotted on the IMEI database, but it didn't mention the name, as per a report.

Poco has announced on Twitter that the smartphone brand will soon globally launch the Poco F4 5G. The company has only confirmed the launch and name of the smartphone at the time, but details regarding its specifications, pricing, and availability are still unknown. Poco had earlier announced that it would soon launch a smartphone in its F series, but had not specified the moniker.

Rootmygalaxy, in collaboration with Passionategeekz, has shared some alleged live images of the Poco F4 5G. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S that was launched in China in March with a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900). The leaked images suggest a single colour option, a 64-megapixel AI triple camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco F4 5G is expected to get a display with 120Hz refresh rate

Photo Credit: Rootmygalaxy / Passionategeek

According to a recent report, a Poco smartphone with the model number 22021211RI has appeared on the IMEI database. The smartphone was said to be the Indian variant of the Poco F4 that had pointed towards an imminent launch of the handset in the Indian market. This handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC with 8GB RAM. It was also said that the handset will run on Android 12 and it might feature an MIUI 13 skin on top.

To recall, on April 26, Poco F4 GT was launched globally. The smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is coupled with the LiquidCool Technology 3.0. It came with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The handset also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass VIctus for protection. It also offers a 480Hz touch sampling rate and gets a Displaymate A+ rating, according to Poco.​