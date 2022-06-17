Technology News
Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Get HDR10+ Super AMOLED Display, 1300 Nits Peak Brightness

Poco F4 5G will launch globally on June 23 at 5:30pm.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 June 2022 11:37 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco F4 5G will feature a 4th Gen (E4) Super AMOLED touchscreen

Highlights
  • Poco F4 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The launch event will live streamed on YouTube
  • The smartphone will get 12GB RAM

Poco F4 5G is set to launch in India on June 23 at 5:30pm. The company has been revealing the specifications of the smartphone on Twitter. Now, Poco has confirmed some display features of the smartphone. The Truecolor display has been built to deliver 1300 nits of peak brightness. It has been announced to come with HDR10+ resolution and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Unfortunately, the display size of the handset wasn't confirmed, but it has been previously tipped to feature a 6.67-inch display.

The Chinese smartphone brand recently announced on Twitter that the Poco F4 5G will feature a 4th Gen (E4) Super AMOLED touchscreen with HDR10+ resolution, Truecolor tuning, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Poco also said that the display will deliver 1300 nits of peak brightness.

In a Twitter thread, Poco expanded further on the display features of the Poco F4 5G. The company claims it to be the “display you need” that is loaded with features to enhance a user's multimedia experience. The company said that the 4th Gen (E4) Super AMOLED touchscreen comes with low energy consumption, higher resolution, faster response time, and better photoelectric characteristics. The display will also offer 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

poco f4 5g display features twitter Poco F4 5G Display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

The dynamic HDR on the Poco F4 5G decodes the metadata for each frame in a video and adjusts the brightness and tone mapping. The Truecolor display tuning will deliver better colour accuracy, the company added. Poco said, “We are certain that we are in the overkill territory by now, but that's POCO F4 5Gs killer display for you!” Unfortunately, the size of the display was not announced by the company, but it has been previously tipped to feature a 6.67-inch panel.

Poco has previously confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The company has also announced that the new Poco F4 5G will launch globally on June 23 at 5:30pm. It will be livestreamed on the Poco's YouTube channel.

Earlier, Poco had teased the smartphone with a design similar to Redmi K40S. Poco F4 5G will also get a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will also come with the LiquidCool 2.0 technology. Poco F4 5G has been tipped to come in Green, Black, and Silver colour options.

