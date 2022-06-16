Technology News
Poco F4 5G With Snapdragon 870 India Launch Date Confirmed: Details 

The Poco F4 GT India launch will be live streamed via Poco's YouTube channel.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 16 June 2022 18:41 IST
Poco F4 5G With Snapdragon 870 India Launch Date Confirmed: Details 

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

The Poco F4 5G will come with an IP53 rating

Highlights
  • Poco F4 5G will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup
  • Poco F4 5G is expected to pack up to 12GB RAM

Poco F4 5G is set to make its global debut on June 23. The company has confirmed the same via a tweet. The handset from Xiaomi brand Poco has already been confirmed to sport up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB and will have UFS 3.1 storage. The Chinese brand had earlier confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. Recently, the company also released the official teaser of the Poco F4 5G. One of the teaser images revealed that the upcoming smartphone is quite similar to the Redmi K40S.

Poco F4 5G global launch details

Poco confirmed the release date of the upcoming smartphone, the Poco F4 5G on Twitter; it will launch in India on June 23 at 5:30pm.

The company will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel.

As mentioned above, Poco recently released a teaser for the upcoming Poco F4 5G smartphone. The teaser shows that the smartphone will carry a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor that will apparently have optical image stabilisation (OIS). However, details about the other two cameras are not confirmed yet.

The teaser also says that the Poco F4 5G will come with an IP53 rating, which will resist splashes to some extent.

The Poco F4 5G is also teased to have LiquidCool 2.0 along with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Earlier, the company also confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The upcoming smartphone is also tipped to come in three different colour variants.

Also, the smartphone seems to appear quite similar to the Redmi k40S, with the same camera module design and gradient finish.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F4 5G, Global Launch Date, Snapdragon 870 SoC, Redmi K40S, Poco, Xiaomi
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360.
Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches in Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Details

