Poco F4 5G is set to make its global debut on June 23. The company has confirmed the same via a tweet. The handset from Xiaomi brand Poco has already been confirmed to sport up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB and will have UFS 3.1 storage. The Chinese brand had earlier confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. Recently, the company also released the official teaser of the Poco F4 5G. One of the teaser images revealed that the upcoming smartphone is quite similar to the Redmi K40S.

Poco F4 5G global launch details

Poco confirmed the release date of the upcoming smartphone, the Poco F4 5G on Twitter; it will launch in India on June 23 at 5:30pm.

The company will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel.

As mentioned above, Poco recently released a teaser for the upcoming Poco F4 5G smartphone. The teaser shows that the smartphone will carry a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor that will apparently have optical image stabilisation (OIS). However, details about the other two cameras are not confirmed yet.

The teaser also says that the Poco F4 5G will come with an IP53 rating, which will resist splashes to some extent.

The Poco F4 5G is also teased to have LiquidCool 2.0 along with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Earlier, the company also confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The upcoming smartphone is also tipped to come in three different colour variants.

Also, the smartphone seems to appear quite similar to the Redmi k40S, with the same camera module design and gradient finish.