Poco Confirms New F Series Phone Launch; Poco C40 Arriving on June 16

The upcoming F series smartphone could be the Poco F4.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 June 2022 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

The company recently launched the gaming-oriented Poco F4 GT

  • Poco F4 has already been spotted on Geekbench, BIS, FCC
  • It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • The Poco C40 could feature an entry-level JLQ JR510 SoC

Poco announced the appointment of Himanshu Tandon as Poco India Head on Monday, June 6. Tandon was one of the founding team members of Poco in India. He is claimed to hold a Guinness Book of World Record for most simultaneous store launches. Poco India has also revealed that it is expanding its after-sales reach to over 2,000 centres across India. The Xiaomi-owned brand also confirmed that a new Poco F series smartphone will soon launch globally. Last week, on June 3, the company also revealed the global launch date of the Poco C40.

Poco India shared a tweet confirming that a new F series smartphone will soon hit the global markets. Unlike the Poco F4 GT, which was recently launched in April as a gaming-oriented handset, this new F series handset would tackle everyday needs. This smartphone has been teased to offer great battery life along with an immersive display and audio setup.

Recent reports suggest that this upcoming F series handset could be the Poco F4. A Poco smartphone bearing the model number 22021211RG was spotted on the Geekbench 5 database. It is expected to be the Poco F4, which might feature an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 12 with an MIUI 13 skin on top. Furthermore, the Poco 22021211RG has also surfaced on the US FCC certification site where it is said to feature a 4,400mAh battery. However, it is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Its Indian variant with the model number 22021211RI has reportedly visited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site as well.

In related news, the Poco C40 is set to launch globally on June 16. You will be able to stream its online launch event through the company's official Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Twitter handle. The company has not revealed the specifications of this smartphone. A recent report suggests that the Poco C40 might be powered by the entry-level JLQ JR510 SoC. It is expected to run on the rumoured MIUI Go.

Siddhant Chandra
