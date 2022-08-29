Poco C50 has been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI, as per a report. The listing could be for the Indian variant of the rumoured Poco phone. The handset will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, but is said to sport a different camera setup. Earlier, the Redmi A1+ was also reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SFG. Meanwhile, Poco India's Head had recently announced, while replying to a Twitter user, that the Poco C40 will not debut in India.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the Poco C50 has been listed on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI. The model number suggests that the listing could be for the Indian variant of the handset. The report also highlighted that the phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, with a different camera setup. As per a recent report, the Redmi A1+ has also been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SFG.

Additionally, Himanshu Tandon, Poco India Head, has shared that the Poco C40 will not be launched in India, while replying to a Twitter user. Tandon also said that the company is transitioning to 5 series instead.

We have transitioned to 5 series. So no C40 — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) August 16, 2022

To recall, Poco C40 was launched globally in June this year. It came with a 6.71-inch Dot Drop display with HD+ (720x1,650 pixels) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core JLQ JR510 SoC, coupled with Mali G52 GPU.

The Poco C40 features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.