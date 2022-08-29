Technology News
loading

Poco C50 Spotted on IMEI Database; Said to be the Indian Variant: Report

Poco C40 will not debut in India, said Himanshu Tandon, Poco India Head.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 29 August 2022 13:02 IST
Poco C50 Spotted on IMEI Database; Said to be the Indian Variant: Report

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C40 (pictured) was launched globally in June this year

Highlights
  • Poco C50 is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+
  • The Chinese company is yet to confirm the Poco C50 name
  • Poco India Head said that the company is transitioning to 5 series

Poco C50 has been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI, as per a report. The listing could be for the Indian variant of the rumoured Poco phone. The handset will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, but is said to sport a different camera setup. Earlier, the Redmi A1+ was also reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SFG. Meanwhile, Poco India's Head had recently announced, while replying to a Twitter user, that the Poco C40 will not debut in India.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the Poco C50 has been listed on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI. The model number suggests that the listing could be for the Indian variant of the handset. The report also highlighted that the phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, with a different camera setup. As per a recent report, the Redmi A1+ has also been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SFG.

Additionally, Himanshu Tandon, Poco India Head, has shared that the Poco C40 will not be launched in India, while replying to a Twitter user. Tandon also said that the company is transitioning to 5 series instead.

To recall, Poco C40 was launched globally in June this year. It came with a 6.71-inch Dot Drop display with HD+ (720x1,650 pixels) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core JLQ JR510 SoC, coupled with Mali G52 GPU.

The Poco C40 features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco C40

Poco C40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1650 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco C50, Poco C40, Redmi A1 Plus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
J.K. Rowling Addresses Harry Potter Reunion Special Absence: “I Didn’t Want to Do It”
Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Poco C50 Spotted on IMEI Database; Said to be the Indian Variant: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  3. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Recent Massive Success
  6. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  8. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped
  3. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Plan A Plan B: Netflix Sets September 30 Release Date. Watch Teaser Trailer
  5. Binance Confirms Restricting Tezos-Linked Account on Legal Grounds, Similar Cases Continue to Rise
  6. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Poco C50 Spotted on IMEI Database; Said to be the Indian Variant: Report
  8. J.K. Rowling Addresses Harry Potter Reunion Special Absence: “I Didn’t Want to Do It”
  9. Apple Watch Pro May Sport Flat Display in 47mm Case, Launch With Satellite Connectivity: Reports
  10. Vi Allegedly Exposed Data of 301 Million Customers, Telco Denies Claim
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.