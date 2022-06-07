Technology News
Poco C40 With JR510 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Listed for Pre-Order: Price, Specifications

Poco C40 will reportedly run on Android 11 and comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 7 June 2022 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Dien may XANH

The Poco C40 has been listed on a Vietnamese online store

  • Poco C40 will house a dual camera setup
  • Poco C40 will come in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant
  • The smartphone will house 6,000 mAh battery

Poco C40 has been listed on a Vietnamese online store much ahead of its global launch. As per the listing, the latest smartphone from Poco is equipped with a JR510 chipset from JLQ Technology — a Shanghai-based semiconductor manufacturer. The Poco C40 is said to run on Android 11 and feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The handset is said to house a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6,000 mAh battery. Poco had recently confirmed that the smartphone will launch globally on June 16.

Poco C40 price

The Poco C40 has been listed on a Vietnamese online store, which has revealed the price and specifications of the smartphone. The price of the Poco C40 is set at VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700). The phone is currently available for pre-order from the online store in Vietnam with open sales starting June 17. The smartphone from Poco has been listed to come in Black, Green, and Yellow colour options.

Meanwhile, the global launch date of the Poco C40 is set for June 16. You will be able to stream its online launch event through the company's official Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Twitter handle.

Poco C40 specifications

The Poco C40 listing on the Vietnamese online store reveals all its specifications. It is said to feature the JR510 chipset from JLQ Technology. The SoC is fabricated on the 11nm process and comes with an eight-core structure with four cores working at 2.0GHz along with four more at 1.5GHz.

As mentioned earlier, the Poco C40 will run on Android 11 and is said to feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720 x 1650) resolution along with 60Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the handset from Poco will reportedly house a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calls, the Poco C40 will come equipped with a 5-megapixel camera, the listing suggests.

The Poco C40 will most likely come in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, as seen in the online listing. The smartphone supports dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth v5. The phone also houses 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports USB Type-C port.

