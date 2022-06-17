Technology News
Poco C40 Launched Globally as Most Affordable Poco Smartphone; Packs JR510 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Poco C40 comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ Dot Drop display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 June 2022 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C40 comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Poco C40 runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 for Poco
  • The smartphone is launched in two configurations
  • Poco C40 gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Poco C40 was launched globally on Thursday — a week after it was spotted listed on a Vietnamese online store. The USP of the smartphone is its massive 6,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, comes equipped with a JR510 SoC from JLQ Technology — a Shanghai-based semiconductor manufacturer — under the hood, and houses a 13-megapixel main camera. As per the Chinese company, it is the most affordable Poco smartphone yet. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 for Poco.

Poco C40 price

The Poco C40 price has not been revealed yet, however, it was spotted on a Vietnamese online store at a price of VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,750). The listing revealed that the phone will go on sale starting June 17. However, the company has not given any such information on the global front.

The Poco C40 will be available for purchase in two variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone is launched in Coral Green, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours.

Poco C40 specifications

The dual-SIM Poco C40 runs MIUI 13 for Poco based on Android 11 and it sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1,650 pixels) Dot Drop display (another name for waterdrop notch display) with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone comes equipped with an octa-core JLQ JR510 SoC, which is manufactured on the 11nm fabrication process. It is paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM.

For photography, the Poco C40 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor paired with f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.2 aperture lens for selfie and video calling.

The Poco C40 comes with up to 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD card). It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm jack, and Bluetooth v5. It is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance, and comes with a rear fingerprint sensor as well as AI face unlock for biometric security. It measures 169.59x76.56x9.18mm and weighs 204g.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco C40

Poco C40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.71-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1650 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Poco C40 Launched Globally as Most Affordable Poco Smartphone; Packs JR510 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
