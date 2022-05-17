Technology News
Poco C40 Spotted on NBTC Thailand and BIS India, Expected to Launch Soon

NBTC Thailand has purportedly certified the Poco C40.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 May 2022 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C40 is expected to join Poco C31 (pictured) in company's C-series lineup

Highlights
  • Poco C40 name has been spotted on the NBTC and BIS websites
  • Poco C40 said to have a JR510 SoC — not a Qualcomm or MediaTek one
  • Poco C40 is yet to be officially confirmed by Poco

Poco C40 has been spotted on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) Thailand and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) India websites suggesting the C40 moniker and indicating that the new Poco smartphone can be expected to launch soon. The NBTC Thailand, as spotted, has granted approval to the smartphone. The certification pages did not have details about specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming smartphone has been listed on the NBTC Thailand website with model number 220333QPG and the model name "Poco C40". Poco is yet to officially confirm the smartphone's launch in India.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Poco C40 has been spotted on the NBTC Thailand and BIS India websites. Although, the listings did not contain the details regarding the specifications of the smartphone, they do hint at the earlier rumoured moniker of the Poco C40 and also indicate towards the imminent launch of the new Poco phone.

 

As spotted, the smartphone has been certified by NBTC Thailand and has been listed on their website under the model number 220333QPG and the model name “Poco C40”.

Poco C40 specifications (rumoured)

According to a recent report, the Poco C40 is said to join Poco's affordable C-series lineup. The smartphone is allegedly not going to feature a Qualcomm, MediaTek, or a Unisoc SoC, instead it is said to sport a JR510 SoC. The upcoming Poco smartphone is also expected to come with MIUI Go that is rumoured to be a special version of the MIUI operating system. A smartphone was also spotted on the Federal Communications Commission listing under model number 220333QPG, as per the report.

Poco is yet to confirm the smartphone's launch and hasn't provide any other details. Neither Poco nor Xiaomi have given any details regarding the new special user interface called the MIUI Go, which is yet to make its debut.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Poco C40, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Unisoc, Xiaomi, Poco
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
YouTube Will Not Be Blocked in Russia, Confirms Minister for Digital Development
