Poco C40 has been spotted on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) Thailand and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) India websites suggesting the C40 moniker and indicating that the new Poco smartphone can be expected to launch soon. The NBTC Thailand, as spotted, has granted approval to the smartphone. The certification pages did not have details about specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming smartphone has been listed on the NBTC Thailand website with model number 220333QPG and the model name "Poco C40". Poco is yet to officially confirm the smartphone's launch in India.

Poco C40 specifications (rumoured)

According to a recent report, the Poco C40 is said to join Poco's affordable C-series lineup. The smartphone is allegedly not going to feature a Qualcomm, MediaTek, or a Unisoc SoC, instead it is said to sport a JR510 SoC. The upcoming Poco smartphone is also expected to come with MIUI Go that is rumoured to be a special version of the MIUI operating system. A smartphone was also spotted on the Federal Communications Commission listing under model number 220333QPG, as per the report.

Poco is yet to confirm the smartphone's launch and hasn't provide any other details. Neither Poco nor Xiaomi have given any details regarding the new special user interface called the MIUI Go, which is yet to make its debut.