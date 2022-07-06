Photo Credit: OnePlus
Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 is reportedly rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. This build is said to be available for some more handsets, including the OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Poco F3 or X3 in the coming weeks. Moreover, the Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 1 build is expected to be rolling out for the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T smartphones as well. The new update reportedly brings a few changes and includes a bug fixer.
As reported by XDA Developers, the Paranoid Android's Sapphire Beta 2 is now available for three OnePlus devices — the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. However, this build will be available to some more handsets, including the OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Poco F3 or Poco X3 in the coming weeks, as per the report.
Meanwhile, the second Paranoid Android Sapphire beta release reportedly includes a changelog related to updated blobs, and EROFS, fixed some camera issues and brings wireguard kernel support. The changelog is also said to include a fuse passthrough, a variable refresh rate that drops to 60Hz on inactivity and an incremental file system for the handsets.
The eligible users of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones will get the update notification automatically.
Besides this, the Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 1 build is said to be rolling out for the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T smartphones. Despite being the first beta release, the build has no major stability issues. The only shortcoming is that its off-screen gestures are not working.
However, the report suggests updating the phone to the OxygenOS Android 10.0.1 build to install the custom ROM on the device.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.