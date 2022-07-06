Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 is reportedly rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. This build is said to be available for some more handsets, including the OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Poco F3 or X3 in the coming weeks. Moreover, the Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 1 build is expected to be rolling out for the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T smartphones as well. The new update reportedly brings a few changes and includes a bug fixer.

As reported by XDA Developers, the Paranoid Android's Sapphire Beta 2 is now available for three OnePlus devices — the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. However, this build will be available to some more handsets, including the OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Poco F3 or Poco X3 in the coming weeks, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the second Paranoid Android Sapphire beta release reportedly includes a changelog related to updated blobs, and EROFS, fixed some camera issues and brings wireguard kernel support. The changelog is also said to include a fuse passthrough, a variable refresh rate that drops to 60Hz on inactivity and an incremental file system for the handsets.

The eligible users of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones will get the update notification automatically.

Besides this, the Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 1 build is said to be rolling out for the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T smartphones. Despite being the first beta release, the build has no major stability issues. The only shortcoming is that its off-screen gestures are not working.

However, the report suggests updating the phone to the OxygenOS Android 10.0.1 build to install the custom ROM on the device.