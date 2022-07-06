Technology News
Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 Reportedly Rolling Out for 3 OnePlus Devices: Details

The Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 1 build is also said to be available for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T smartphones.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 6 July 2022 03:17 IST
Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 Reportedly Rolling Out for 3 OnePlus Devices: Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The new update in OnePlus handsets reportedly brings a few changes and includes a bug fixer.  

  • Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 rolling out for OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T 7T Pro
  • This build is said to be available for some more devices in coming weeks
  • The Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 is said to bring a few changes

Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 is reportedly rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. This build is said to be available for some more handsets, including the OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Poco F3 or X3 in the coming weeks. Moreover, the Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 1 build is expected to be rolling out for the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T smartphones as well. The new update reportedly brings a few changes and includes a bug fixer.

As reported by XDA Developers, the Paranoid Android's Sapphire Beta 2 is now available for three OnePlus devices — the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. However, this build will be available to some more handsets, including the OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Poco F3 or Poco X3 in the coming weeks, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the second Paranoid Android Sapphire beta release reportedly includes a changelog related to updated blobs, and EROFS, fixed some camera issues and brings wireguard kernel support. The changelog is also said to include a fuse passthrough, a variable refresh rate that drops to 60Hz on inactivity and an incremental file system for the handsets.

The eligible users of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones will get the update notification automatically.

Besides this, the Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 1 build is said to be rolling out for the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T smartphones. Despite being the first beta release, the build has no major stability issues. The only shortcoming is that its off-screen gestures are not working.

However, the report suggests updating the phone to the OxygenOS Android 10.0.1 build to install the custom ROM on the device.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Paranoid Android, Sapphire Beta 2, Sapphire Beta 1, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F3, Poco X3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer
Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 Reportedly Rolling Out for 3 OnePlus Devices: Details
