Oukitel WP19, the latest rugged smartphone with military-grade (MIL-STD-810G) durability and a massive 21,000mAh has been unveiled. The battery of the new Oukitel phone is said to deliver up to 36 hours of video playback time and is claimed to last for up to one week on a single charge. The Oukitel WP19 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and is certified to be sweat, dust and water-resistant with IP68 and IP69K ratings. The latest smartphone packs a 90Hz refresh rate display and 256GB of internal storage. It has triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Oukitel WP19 price, availability

The new Oukitel WP19 is listed on the e-commerce website AliExpress with a price tag of Rs. 48,184 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in a single Black colour.

Oukitel WP19 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oukitel WP19 runs on Android 12 and features 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM.

As for optics, the new Oukitel WP19 has a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel main sensor by Samsung with an f/1.79 lens. The camera unit also comprises a 20-megapixel Sony night vision sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Further, it packs 256GB of onbaord storage.

Connectivity options on the Oukitel phone include 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, OTG, NFC, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The smartphone comes with military-grade durability — MIL-STD-810G. The new Oukitel WP19 has IPX4 certification for sweat and splash resistance and it has IP69K certification to withstand high temperature and pressure.

The Oukitel WP19 packs a massive 21,000mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 2,252 hours of standby time. It is claimed to deliver up to 122 hours of talk time, up to 123 hours of music playback time, and 36 hours of video playback time. It comes with 27W fast charging support and takes four hours to fill the battery from 0 to 100 percent.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.