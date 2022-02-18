Technology News
Oppo Teases New Wireless Buds, Smartwatch, Tablet to Launch Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series

Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones will be launched globally on February 24.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 February 2022 12:41 IST
Oppo Teases New Wireless Buds, Smartwatch, Tablet to Launch Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro will feature MariSilicon X NPU

Highlights
  • The company is expected to unveil Oppo Watch 2 successor
  • The brand teased the arrival of three new products
  • Oppo Pad is tipped to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Oppo Find X5 series is all set to go official globally on February 24. Apart from the new flagship smartphone series comprising Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro models, Oppo is planning to unveil multiple new products at the launch event. The Chinese smartphone company has teased the arrival of new wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and a tablet through its official Weibo account. Oppo is expected to unveil a successor to the Oppo Enco X TWS that was introduced back in 2020. Similarly, the upcoming watch is likely to follow Oppo Watch 2 unveiled in China in July last year.

Oppo on Thursday indicated the arrival of different devices through a Weibo post with the tag line saying "there is more than one flagship" (translated). The teaser poster from the company suggests the launch of a pair of wireless buds, a new smartwatch, and a tablet. More details about the upcoming Oppo products are unknown at this moment. The upcoming earbuds are expected to succeed Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds. Recently, Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds appeared in a leak as well. As for the upcoming smartwatch, it is likely to succeed the Oppo Watch 2 launched last year in 42mm and 46mm size versions.

The rumoured Oppo Pad, which has been tipped multiple times in the past, could be the company's upcoming offering in the tablet lineup. According to previous leaks, the tablet could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Oppo Pad is expected to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box.

The company has already announced that the launch of Oppo Find X5 series will take place on February 24 at an event scheduled for 11am GMT (4.30pm IST). As the launch event is nearing, Oppo is expected to announce more details about the launch of new earbuds, watch, and tablets soon.

Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones will come equipped with the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). The phones will be available in Black and White colour options, and the brand is expected to launch the devices in more colourways as well. Oppo also running an Early Trial event to give a glimpse about Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones before general release.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
