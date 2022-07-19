Technology News
Oppo Reno 8Z Alleged NCC Listing Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery

Oppo Reno 8Z is tipped to come with 33W fast charging support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 July 2022 11:50 IST
Oppo Reno 8Z Alleged NCC Listing Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8Z may belong to Oppo Reno 8 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8Z may launch in Black and Blue colours
  • The is tipped to get three configuration options
  • Oppo Reno 8Z is said to run Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.1

Oppo Reno 8Z has allegedly been spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan and may be on its way to some select markets, as per a report. The NCC listing has revealed key specifications of the rumoured smartphone that is likely to belong to the Oppo Reno 8 series, which was launched earlier this week in India. The Oppo Reno 8Z could come with a triple rear camera setup, a hole-punch display with cutout on the top-left corner, 33W fast charging, and USB Type-C port.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the NCC listing shows a smartphone with model number CPH2457. A smartphone with the same model number was previously spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (which revealed the phone's name) and passed EU declaration. The NCC listing shows the Oppo Reno 8Z has a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular camera module that also houses an LED flash. The display has a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for the front camera.

The NCC listing also suggests that the Oppo Reno 8Z will support 33W fast charging, has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom. The phone is expected to get a 4,500mAh battery, the report says. The battery information was also suggested by the EU declaration listing mentioned above. It said that the phone will run ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12. It is also said to come in at least a Black colour option.

The information about colour options and configurations was also tipped by Mukul Sharma. Apart from a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support, Sharma claimed that the rumoured Oppo Reno 8Z is expected to come in two colour options: Black and Blue. He further claimed that the smartphone is expected to come in three configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
