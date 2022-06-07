Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,500mAh, Upto 256GB Storage: Report

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G may come in Black and Blue colour options.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 7 June 2022 13:41 IST
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,500mAh, Upto 256GB Storage: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G specifications are said to be similar to Reno 7Z 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is said to get three storage options
  • Oppo Reno 7Z 5G was launched in March in Thailand
  • Oppo Reno 8 series was recently launched in China

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G battery and storage specifications have been tipped. The smartphone is said to get a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support. It is said to be offered with two colour and three storage options. Oppo had recently launched the Reno 8 Series in China. The Reno 8 series consisted of Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro. The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G has also been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and had reportedly passed the EU certification.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed, in a tweet, some specifications of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8Z 5G. According to the tip, the rumoured Reno 8 series smartphone is expected to get a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support. It is also said to be offered with two colour options, Black and Blue. The new Oppo smartphone is expected to come in three RAM + storage configurations of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB internal memory. Unfortunately, this was all the information that was provided by the tipster.

According to a recent report, Oppo Reno 8Z 5G was spotted on NBTC certification that confirmed its name. The smartphone has reportedly also passed the EU declaration. The smartphone had appeared on both the platforms with the model number CPH2457. The report also suggested that the smartphone is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support and will be running on ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12.

The report had added that the specifications of the rumoured smartphone is similar to Oppo Reno 7Z 5G that was launched in Thailand in March this year. The Reno 7Z 5G featured a triple rear camera setup and was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Oppo Reno 8 series was recently launched in China. The series included three smartphones, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and Oppo Reno 8 Pro+.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 8Z 5G, Oppo Reno 7Z 5G, Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, Android 12, ColorOS
The Current State of Cryptocurrency in India and How the Future looks for Investors and HODLers?

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,500mAh, Upto 256GB Storage: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  4. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  5. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  6. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, and More
  7. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  8. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  10. iPadOS 16 Debuts to Bridge Gap Between iPad and MacBook
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specifications Tipped, May Get 4,500mAh, Upto 256GB Storage: Report
  2. Apple Rapid Security Response to Offer Faster iOS, iPadOS, macOS Security Updates; No Reboot Required
  3. Bitcoin Falls Back Below $30,000 Territory While Altcoins Record Heavy Losses
  4. Jaadugar: Netflix Sets July 15 Release Date for Jitendra Kumar Sports Comedy-Drama Movie
  5. Poco C40 With JR510 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Listed for Pre-Order: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme C30 Supposed Design Renders Leaked; May Feature Micro-USB Port, Waterdrop-Style Notch
  7. Moto G82 5G With a 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Binance’s BNB Native Token Under SEC Scrutiny in US, Investigation Opened
  9. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Key Specifications Leaked Online; Expected to Launch in July
  10. Mitsubishi Electric to Invest Rs. 220 Crore to Set Up New Unit in Maharashtra’s Pune
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.