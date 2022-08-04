Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With 64 Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G price is set at THB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 28,600).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 4 August 2022 19:00 IST
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Shopee

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8Z features 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage
  • The new Oppo smartphone features two colour options
  • The Reno 8Z is currently available for pre-order

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G was launched in Thailand on Thursday. The handset sports a 6.43-inch display and features a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and Adreno 619 GPU. It runs on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12. The Reno 8Z 5G is a dual-SIM handset with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port. It also gets a fingerprint scanner and face recognition for biometric authentication.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G price, availability

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G has been listed on a retailer website in Thailand with a price tag of THB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the sole 8GB RAM +128GB storage model. It is currently available for pre-order in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colour options. According to the listing, it will be available for pre-order till August 18. The company is yet to announce plans to launch the handset in other markets, including India.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch display with full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, support for 16.7 million colours, and 90.8 percent screen ratio. The handset offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness in maximum exposure mode, according to the company. It is SGS certified to reduce blue light to less than 12.5 percent. The handset is also Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD certified.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm 695 SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM that can be virtually “extended” up to 5GB, by utilising unused storage. It is equipped with 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage that can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Dual Orbit Lights AI Portrait sensor, a 2-megapixel mono sensor, and a 2-megapixel bokeh macro lens. The rear camera is capable of recording up to 1080p videos at 30fps and slow-motion video up to 720p at 120fps. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera that can record up to 1080p or 720p video at 30fps.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G features a fingerprint scanner and face recognition function for locking and unlocking the smartphone. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo claims the battery life to 447 hours with a charging time of 63 minutes. The company also claims that with 5 minutes of charge the handset will offer up to 3 hours of call time. It features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC support, and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, according to the company.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 8Z 5G, Oppo Reno 8Z 5G price, Oppo Reno 8Z 5G specifications
WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  4. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  5. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  7. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  8. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Compared
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
#Latest Stories
  1. Crossbeats Ignite Grande With Ultra-HD LTPS Display Launched in India
  2. Chinese Municipal Bank Issues First E-CNY Loan to Manufacturing Unit as Part of Digital Yuan Expansion
  3. Noise X-Fit 2 Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Details
  4. IIT-M Students Conduct First Student Council Election Using Blockchain Technology
  5. OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case With Sustainable Circulation Cooling, Bumper Case Sandstone Launched in India
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  9. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  10. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to Feature Three Unique Campaigns, New Legendaries, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.