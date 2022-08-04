Oppo Reno 8Z 5G was launched in Thailand on Thursday. The handset sports a 6.43-inch display and features a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and Adreno 619 GPU. It runs on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12. The Reno 8Z 5G is a dual-SIM handset with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port. It also gets a fingerprint scanner and face recognition for biometric authentication.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G price, availability

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G has been listed on a retailer website in Thailand with a price tag of THB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the sole 8GB RAM +128GB storage model. It is currently available for pre-order in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colour options. According to the listing, it will be available for pre-order till August 18. The company is yet to announce plans to launch the handset in other markets, including India.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch display with full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, support for 16.7 million colours, and 90.8 percent screen ratio. The handset offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness in maximum exposure mode, according to the company. It is SGS certified to reduce blue light to less than 12.5 percent. The handset is also Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD certified.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm 695 SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM that can be virtually “extended” up to 5GB, by utilising unused storage. It is equipped with 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage that can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Dual Orbit Lights AI Portrait sensor, a 2-megapixel mono sensor, and a 2-megapixel bokeh macro lens. The rear camera is capable of recording up to 1080p videos at 30fps and slow-motion video up to 720p at 120fps. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera that can record up to 1080p or 720p video at 30fps.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G features a fingerprint scanner and face recognition function for locking and unlocking the smartphone. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo claims the battery life to 447 hours with a charging time of 63 minutes. The company also claims that with 5 minutes of charge the handset will offer up to 3 hours of call time. It features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC support, and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, according to the company.