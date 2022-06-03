Technology News
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Clears NBTC, EU Declaration; May Pack 4,500mAh Battery With 33W Charging

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is said to run ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 June 2022 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is said to be a part of Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and has passed EU declaration, as per a report. The phone's name is said to be confirmed by the NBTC certification. It is speculated that the rumoured smartphone is a part of the Reno 8 Series, which Oppo launched in China last month. The series comprises Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones. Reports also suggest that the series will also have Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, which is expected to launch in Europe soon.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a phone with CPH2457 model number has been spotted on both NBTC and EU declaration platforms. The NBTC reveals the name of the smartphone to be Oppo Reno 8Z 5G, whereas the EU declaration platform reveals that the Oppo phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The 5G smartphone is said to run on ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12.

The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is said to be a part of the Oppo Reno 8 Series, which comprises the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones. The series made its debut in China last month.

The news comes a few days after another rumoured phone in the Oppo Reno 8 series, the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, was leaked. The phone is expected to launch in Europe soon and may have a delayed debut in India. The alleged specifications of the phone are similar to the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G that was launched earlier this year in Thailand in March.

