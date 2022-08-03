Technology News
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Hands-on Image Leaked Online, Tipped to Debut on August 4

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 August 2022 12:15 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @passionategeekz

Leaked render shows Oppo Reno 8Z 5G in two shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8Z 5G was spotted on Geekbench, NCC listings
  • The leaked image indicates a triple camera unit
  • The launch date of Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is not yet confirmed officially

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G from the Chinese smartphone company is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Multiple leaks had recently suggested the expected processor, RAM and storage details of the device. In a new update, a hands-on image of the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G has surfaced online indicating the design and other specifications. The render shows the handset in two shades and suggests a triple rear camera setup at the back along with LED flash. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G could be unveiled on August 4.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in association with Mobilestalk, has leaked the alleged live image showcasing the design of the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G. The leaked live shot shows the handset in black and white colour options with a shiny finish. A triple rear camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel outlined in a rectangle, along with the LED flash. The look is similar to that of the Oppo Reno 7Z, which was unveiled in select markets in March. Oppo branding is shown at the bottom. Further, the live shot of Oppo Reno 8Z 5G shows a flat edge design.

According to the tipster, the phone will be unveiled on August 4 in select global markets.

The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website and National Communications Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan. As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone will have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and is paired with 8GB of RAM. It could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The NCC listing suggested the presence of a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging on the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G. It is said to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom. It is tipped to come in three RAM and storage configurations of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB internal memory.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
